COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Thursday, June 3

• Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Wright and Center streets, Blanchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3 discussing “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy of the book.

ˆ

Wednesday, June 9

• CMH monthly community blood drive is 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at 610 West Main St. There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

ˆ

Friday, June 11

• Outdoor Health & Safety Expo at Continental Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation free event 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, June 11 at 820 E. Center St. in Blanchester. Live music, grilled hot dogs, grab-and-go snacks, cold drinks, goodie bags, blood pressure readings, door prizes and free photos with baby goats, as well as health and safety information. (Rain date is June 18.)

ˆ

Wednesday, June 23

• 12th Annual Senior Awareness Fair 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 outside at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. featuring information and presentations plus food and door prizes. Seniors needed transportation, call 937-382-7170 by June 18. (Rain date is June 25.)

ˆ

Saturday, July 17

• Kids Market Day at the Clinton County Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street in Wilmington as kids ages 7-17 are invited to be a vendor selling homemade, home-baked or home-grown products. Eligible kids must live in Clinton County or a surrounding county that touches Clinton County. Items that kids might wish to offer for sale include art work, handmade jewelry, baked goods such as cookies, brownies, muffins, cupcakes, breads (no baked goods that require refrigeration), sewn/knitted/crocheted items, painted rocks, pottery, or other craft items, and homegrown produce that the child has grown or mainly assisted with in the garden.

For an application and rules to be a “Kid Vendor” visit www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com .

ˆ

July 30-31

• Rock the Block in Wilmington is July 30-31 featuring Winger, Autograph, Quiet Riot, Dirty Deeds: Extreme AC/DC, Pink Velvet Krush, Atomic Jimmy(Van Halen tribute) and more. Tickets for the Murphy Theatre event (indoors) available at www.themurphytheatre.org. The outdoor event is free and also features food vendors, beer tent/mixers, merchandise sales and more.