Local Briefs: Students earn college honors; Macedonia Road to be closed

Macedonia Road to be closed

Macedonia Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, June 7, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Lazenby Road and Hunter Road in Washington Township. The last address accessible from the west (Lazenby Road) is 1743 Macedonia Road, and the last address accessible from the east (Hunter Road) is 1896 Macedonia Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Locals earn BGSU honor

Five Clinton Countians earned dean’s list honors for spring semester 2021 at Bowling Green State University: From Wilmington, Cayleigh Vance, Taylor Marble and Lillian Hebb; and, from Blanchester, Jacob Newberg and Emily Hinkle.

True earns CU honors

Rebecca True of Wilmington was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Campbellsville University.