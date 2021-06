WILMINGTON — Join the Elks 797 for an open house celebrating their renovated lodge 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at 2593 Rombach Ave.

There will be a social hour 4-6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 5:45 p.m.

The open house/social hour is open to the public, and will feature light appetizers and refreshments, and a cash bar.

Renovations to the lodge include the bar and restaurant, Full Swing Golf Simulators, and new outdoor patio.

Renovations complete at Wilmington location