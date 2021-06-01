Municipal court: Offenders given jail time, fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 24, 2021 and May 28, 2021:

• Cody St. John, 28, of Midland, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 240 days in jail (226 days suspended), fined $1,500, assessed $270 court costs. St. John must take part in supervised probation and must not possess or use any firearms or deadly weapons. Firearms, all ammo, and accessories were forfeited and must be destroyed. Additional charges of defacing a firearm, failure to register, failure to control, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Emily Biechler, 26, of Kettering, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from May 24, 2021 to May 24, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Biechler must take part in supervised probation. Biechler has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. Operator’s license was destroyed. Biechler’s may apply for driving privileges on or after June 5. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breath charge and a speeding offense were dismissed.

• David Denney, 30, of Sabina, hit-skip private property, sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from May 26, 2021 to May 26, 2024, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Denney must pay $500 in restitution to the victim. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and failure to control were dismissed.

• Christopher Betts, 25, of Wilmington, three counts of protection order violation, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Anthony Neanover Jr., 28, of Wilmington, protection order violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Neanover must take part in supervised probation and complete 40 hours of community service.

• James Rowland III, 50, of Columbus, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Rowland must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Emily Smith, 39, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Smith must take part in reporting probation. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Eric Dodge, 43, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Dodge must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Richard Herron, 53, of Martinsville, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $600, assessed $135 court costs. The ‘physical control’ offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Herron must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. Additional offenses including two counts of fictitious registration, a driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Brent Gauger, 26, of Hamilton, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Gauger must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Additional offenses including an O.V.I.-low blood test charge and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

