Highland Co. indicts 3 on child sex charges

HILLSBORO — Three people indicted by a Highland County grand jury Tuesday face child sex abuse charges.

A case against accused child rapist Garrison M. Salyer, 25, Hillsboro, was bound over to a grand jury after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Hillsboro Municipal Court on April 27.

Salyer was indicted on twin charges of first-degree rape Tuesday in connection with an April 22 municipal court affidavit that accused him of the rape of a minor under the age of 10. He reportedly admitted to a counselor that he sexually abused his then 1-year-old son on multiple occasions in 2019, with the indictment specifying that the incidents occurred between Jan. 1 and June 1, 2019.

Jeremy M. Estes, 39, West Chester, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. The indictment against him alleges that from Feb. 15 through March 1, 2020, Eastes had sexual contact with a 12-year old child.

Also facing child sex charges is Timothy J. White, 46, Hillsboro, who was indicted on two first-degree counts of rape. White’s indictment alleges that for a one-month period, from June 1 through July 1, 2018, he engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than 10 years of age.

Two men were indicted for attempting to smuggle drugs into both the Greenfield jail and the Highland County Justice Center, respectively.

Silas H. Pulliam, 25, Bainbridge, was indicted for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility — the Greenfield Jail — a third-degree felony, on Oct. 3, 2020, and for aggravated possession of drugs, which the indictment specified as hydrocodone, a fifth-degree felony.

Junior L. Morrison, 33, Greenfield, was indicted for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of specified governmental facility — the Highland County Justice Center — a third-degree felony, on Dec. 28, 2020, and for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Also among the indictments was James E. Welch Jr., 50, Wilmington, for possession of heroin and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies.

Wilmington man faces felony drug charges