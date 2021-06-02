Get help managing your energy bills

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) Program helps income-eligible Ohioans manage their energy bills year-round. The program allows income-eligible Ohioans to pay their energy bill each month based on a percentage of their income.

To be eligible for the program, a client must have a total household income at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) and must apply for all Ohio Development Services Agency (Development) Energy Assistance Programs for which he or she is eligible.

A client’s PIPP payment will be set at 10% of the last 30 days of household income for households that heat with electric and 6% for households with a different main heating source.

Applicants will need to bring the following documents with them:

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members. If self-employed or seasonal you will need to bring the past 12 months income and complete copy of the most recent IRS taxes filed. If you have no income, please contact the office for further instructions.

• Copies of current heating and electric bills.

• Social Security cards for all household members. Birth certificates, voter registrations, passports or DD-214 will also be accepted if Social Security numbers are provided.

• Photo ID of applicant.

• Proof of Disability if applicable.