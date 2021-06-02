CCHD: Local walk-in vaccinations clinics continuing

WILMINGTON – For the remainder of this week and for next week, the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will be hosting the following walk-in clinics for COVID-19. All vaccine brands are available while supplies last.

CCHD, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

Entrance C

• Thursday, June 3 — noon-4 p.m.

• Monday, June 7 —noon-4 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 8 —noon-4 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 9 —noon-4 p.m.

• Thursday, June 10 — noon-6 p.m.

Uhl’s Sabina Market, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina

• Thursday, June 10 — 3-6 p.m.

Wilmington Air Park

Appointments for this weekend’s vaccinations at the Wilmington Air Park clinics may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ .

SSCC vaxx clinic ends

COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the Wilmington Campus of Southern State Community College (SSCC) were ending Wednesday, June 2.

“We appreciated the opportunity to partner with SSCC for the use of this facility and the assistance of SSCC student nurses in our clinics this past spring,” said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. “CCHD will continue to offer regular walk-in COVID vaccine clinics through the month of June as we pivot back to clinics at our home office.”

Ohio Vax-a-Million

Individuals who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine can register to win a cash prize of $1 million for those ages 18+ or for a 4-year college scholarship for those ages 12-17. Details are at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those who do not have online capability may call 1-833-427-5634.

More info

Visit the CCHD’s website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict. For the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

