Congressional candidate campaigns here

Congressional candidate Mike Carey and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski hosted a meet and greet at Kairos Coffee in Wilmington on Tuesday. Carey, a native of Sabina, is running for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District in the Aug. 3 special primary election.

