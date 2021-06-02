Congressional candidate campaigns here

Congressional candidate Mike Carey and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski hosted a meet and greet at Kairos Coffee in Wilmington on Tuesday. Carey, a native of Sabina, is running for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District in the Aug. 3 special primary election.
