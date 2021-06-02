Local Briefs: Clean-up Wilmington Saturday; SSCC students earn honors

Help clean up city Saturday

The “Clean-Up Wilmington” June event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday June 5.

Volunteers will meet at the gravel lot on West Sugartree Street. Supplies for the litter clean-up will be provided.

If you have any questions, please call or text Annen Vance at 937-971-9161, or contact her via email at avance@wilmingtonoh.org.

Students earn SSCC honors

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for full-time students’ academic excellence for spring semester 2021. Clinton Countians honored include:

President’s List (4.0) — Wilmington: Chloe Miller, Austin Flanigan, Danielle Hibbs, Matthew Smith, Lyla McAllister, Emily Mendell, Sydney Walls; Sabina: Joseph Elliott, Morgan Sheridan; Clarksville: Tara Bergfeld; Reesville: Matthew Moskal, and, Dean’s List (3.5 & up) — Wilmington: Devin Walt, Joshua Cox, Samuel Ahrmann, Vicki Hutchens.