More sentenced inmunicipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 24, 2021 and May 28, 2021:

• Nicolas Isbel, 24, of Wilmington, two counts of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $680, assessed $405 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Christopher Sweeney, 32, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Rebekah Spangler, 46, of Washington Court House, domestic violence, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A telecommunication harassment charge was dismissed.

• Jessie Lytle, 27, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Nicholas Miller, 42, of Wilmington, trespassing, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Katie Perdew, 27, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, going 89 in a 70 mph speed zone, seat belt violation, fined $210, assessed $270 court costs.

• Chelsey Kier, 31, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Breana Cooke, 28, of Cincinnati, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $125, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Gabriel Adams, 36, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Glenn Meadows Jr., 33, of Mason, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Meadows.

• Mrachek Conlan, 22, of Woodland Hills, California, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case waived by Conlan.

• Eriana Murphy-Trice, 22, of Cincinnati, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Murphy-Trice.

• Martel Clark, 31, of Cincinnati, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Clark.

• Timothy Oppy, 43, of Springfield, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Oppy.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574