Collegenamesspringgrads

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College announces those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts degrees following the 2021 Spring Semester.

They were among the 279 graduates recognized at the College’s 145th annual Commencement May 8, including from seven states besides Ohio as well as from Costa Rica and from Sweden.

Also, those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average); magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA); and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

Graduates from the Clinton County area include:

BLANCHESTER: Alexis Byrd, Agriculture (Animal Science); Alecia Kemp, Finance/Accounting, Cum laude.

CLARKSVILLE – Nathan Elliott, Athletic Training.

MARTINSVILLE – Jalen Douglas, Theatre.

SABINA – Trinity Hubbard, Business Administration Finance; Matthew Younker, Agriculture (Animal Science), Cum laude.

WILMINGTON – Brittany Barnett, Education, Cum laude; Jennifer Cochran, Education/Mathematics, Summa cum laude; Bridgett Farson, Psychology, Cum laude; Shiree Grimes, Education Studies; Justice Gunkel, Education Studies (Diverse Learning); Katelyn Hill, Education, Magna cum laude; Kyle Howard, Accounting/ Business Administration Finance; Teiara Saling, Biology-BS Life Science, Magna cum laude; Jay Schneder, Agriculture (Animal Science); Kelsey Smith, Social Work, Magna cum laude; Samuel Stanley, Communication Arts/Visual Communications; Hunter Toller, Communication Arts/Public Relations/Journalism, Cum laude; Tyler Wells, Business Administration Marketing, Magna Cum laude; Shaiese Williams, Business Administration Management.

