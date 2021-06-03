Locals earn Southern State degrees

HILLSBORO — Southern State Community College honored graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 with a “Cruise-In Commencement” celebration at the Central Campus.

Graduates and their families arrived in fully decorated vehicles to enter a parade-like procession as faculty and staff cheered from the sidelines. During the evening’s festivities, each graduate was able to exit their vehicle to walk the red carpet and receive their degree from SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys.

“As we approached commencement during the spring of 2020, it became quite clear that the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent us from having our traditional graduation ceremony,” said Dr. Boys. “Here we are one year later, and although we’re still very much in the midst of this global pandemic, we have endeavored to find a way to hold a graduation ceremony, the likes of which will be historic for our college…our very first drive-in commencement.”

Clinton County graduates include:

WILMINGTON: Shayna Acuff, Associate of Applied Science; William Brooks, Associate of Applied Science; Montgomery Skye Carpenter, Associate of Science; Leah Deck, Associate of Applied Science; Ryen Donini, Associate of Arts; Keith W. Fife, Associate of Applied Business; Vicki Hutchens, Associate of Science; Eric Michael Kessler, Associate of Applied Business; Emma Susan Lewis, Associate of Science; Alexzandra Morris, Associate of Arts; Megan N. Nance, Associate of Applied Science; Shawn R. Patterson, Associate of Applied Business; Emilee Pham, Associate of Science; Teghan Rolark, Associate of Applied Business; Collin Webber, Associate of Science; Cory Webber, Associate of Science; Madeline Webber, Associate of Science.

BLANCHESTER: Jared Willison, Certificate; Cora McKenzie Ann Shattuck, Associate of Arts.

SABINA: Garrett Evan Woods, Associate of Applied Business; Haley Eloise Hixson, Associate of Arts; Alyssa Dawn Stoops, Associate of Applied Science.

NEW VIENNA: Melissa Ellen Brakefield, Associate of Applied Science; Jordan R Seaman, Certificate.

MARTINSVILLE: Zachary R. Holmes, Associate of Applied Science; Sydney Ely Newman, Associate of Applied Science.

MIDLAND: Savannah Marie Darlene Lynch, Certificate.

CLARKSVILLE: William McKenzie, Certificate.

