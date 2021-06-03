Local Briefs

Students earn SSCC honors

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for full-time students’ academic excellence for spring semester 2021. Clinton Countians honored include:

President’s List (4.0) — Wilmington: Chloe Miller, Austin Flanigan, Danielle Hibbs, Matthew Smith, Lyla McAllister, Emily Mendell, Sydney Walls; Sabina: Joseph Elliott, Morgan Sheridan; Clarksville: Tara Bergfeld; Reesville: Matthew Moskal, and, Dean’s List (3.5 & up) — Wilmington: Devin Walt, Joshua Cox, Samuel Ahrmann, Vicki Hutchens.

Bohlin earns ISU honors

Lorelei J. Bohlin of Wilmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, Cum Laude, and was also named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Iowa State University.

SOESC sets public meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a public meeting to consider the re-employment of Linda Allen, as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired, at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the SOESC, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington.

Metro Housing set meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, June 7 in the Community Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington, for the purpose of discussing the budget for 2021.