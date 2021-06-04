Clinton County real estate transfers

This list of recent real estate transfers within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Moses Investment Properties LLC to Timothy D. and Kristi Watkins, 6221 State Route 73 in Chester Township, 5.99 acres, $79,500.

James L. and Saundra J. Luck to James Linley Luck ½ interest and Saundra Jane Luck ½ interest, 1756 Ogden Road in Adams Township, 10.68 acres, no sales amount.

Thomas Bohannon ½ interest and Roberta Bohannon ½ interest to Craig William and Belinda Ann Fitch, 70 Dutch Creek Drive in Chester Township, $299,000.

Michael D. and Jane M. Newman to Brian and Doris Stritenberger, 574 Mitchell Road in Union Township, 1.87 acres, $255,000.

Rick and Sandra Redden to EAT Properties LLC, 304 South Broadway Street in Blanchester and two other Broadway Street properties, 0.05 acre, $87,000.

Emily C. Papa to Tanner W. Green and Courtney K. Bailey, 691 North South Street in Wilmington, $133,000.

Norma L. Shankland to Alex Matthew Burch, 122 West Fancy Street in Blanchester and one other West Fancy Street property, 0.12 acre, $121,500.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Michael K. and Martha L. O’Rourke, 603 East Main Street in Blanchester, no sales amount.

Clay E. Hargraves to Angelique L. Pence, 211 North Grove Street in Blanchester and one other North Grove Street property, $118,000.

Steven W. Robinson ½ interest and Donna L. Robinson ½ interest to Donna L. Robinson, 631 Mills Road in Chester Township and one other Mills Road property, 9.78 acres, no sales amount.

James Stringer ½ interest and Lucinda R. Stringer to Karin Hendren, 107 Cuba Avenue in Midland, 0.48 acre, $69,000.

PAB Investment Trust to PAB Investment Trust LLC, 758 Southridge Avenue in Wilmington, no sales amount.

PAB Investment Trust to PAB Investment Trust LLC, 728 Southridge Avenue in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Brooke T. Corzatt and Grant T. Houck to Levi T. Burns, 6784 State Route 729 in Wayne Township, $122,000.

Patricia Sponsel to Robert D. and Geral L. Hedrick, 877 Fayetteville Road in Marion Township, 4.27 acres, $100,000.

Jeremiah R. and Brooke E. Vinup to Jordan and Casidee Schmidt, 2212 Halpin Road in Vernon Township, 4.47 acres, $299,000.

Katherine H. Drigotas to Tim Wayne Dalton Jr. and Jessica Ann Hays, 566 North Spring Street in Wilmington, $145,000.

Kenneth D. and Ruth A. Carpenter to Sabrina and Jake Malott, 155 Fulton Street in Wilmington, $104,000.

Julia F. Howard to Carolyn J. Cook, 708 Center Street in Blanchester, 0.14 acre, $78,000.

Rita C. Montanus RT to Jared and Shawna Derkson, 1304 Berlin Road in Washington Township, 4.05 acres, $305,000.

Charlotte and Joshua Kratzer to Tyler J. Hapner Jr., 109 State Route 28 in Midland and one other State Route 28 property in Midland plus another State Route 28 property but this one in Jefferson Township, 1.01 acres, $79,900.

Teak Rose LLC to Clinton County Land Reutilization Corp. (the local land bank), 30 Westboro Road and one more Westboro Road property, plus 104 South Broadway Street and a Railroad Street property both in Midland, 0.68 acre, no sales amount.

Mary E. Alexander to Arlene and Randy Alexander, 1223 Fayetteville Road and another Fayetteville Road property both in Marion Township, 15 acres, no sales amount.

Gregory E. and Tami S. Streber to Joseph T. Bruno, 13273 State Route 729 in Green Township, 8.26 acres, $540,000.

Melvin and Betheny Auker to Thomas L. Adams, 746 Xenia Avenue in Wilmington, $117,000.

Anna Mae Lunsford to Howard E. Lunsford Jr., Georgianna Marie Lunsford Wright and Zane Keith Lunsford, 993 Antioch Road in Green Township, 34 Linton Avenue and another Linton Avenue property both in Wilmington, and 140 South South Street in Wilmington, 8.33 acres, no sales amount.

Bobby Ray Hornsby to Carey Andrew Cook and Laura Lee Cook, 95 East Main Street in Martinsville, $122,900.

W&K Development Ltd. to Delmar G. Mahlerwein, Hickory Trail in Wilmington, 0.55 acre, $1,000.

PHH Mortgage Corporation to Jordan Robert Jones, 798 Nance Road in Wayne Township, 2.51 acres, $55,800.

David G. and Kelli S. Moulden to Moulden Family Trust, 106 North Church Street in Blanchester, no sales amount.

Barbara L. Hawk and Brittany N. Workman to Barbara L. Hawk, Brittany N. Workman and John Kevin Ottis Workman, 13593 U.S. Route 68 and two other U.S. Route 68 properties all in Jefferson Township, 0.3 acre, no sales amount.

Philippe J. Keller to Terry A. Doyle, 5328 State Route 72 in Wilson Township, 3.98 acres, no sales amount.

Thomas and Maribeth Storer to Team Beam Family Farm LLC, 4103 Sabina Road and three other Sabina Road properties all in Wilson Township, 279.22 acres, no sales amount.

Streber Properties LLC an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Shane W. Streber, 1629 Bernard Road in Green Township, 2 acres, $168,800.

Roger N. and Fran Gnau Bach to Jason E. and Deborah Shaeffer, 1476 Hiney Road in Liberty Township, 6.8 acres, $395,500.

John S. Fry Trust to Shane M. Fry, 1864 Greene Road in Clark Township, $125,000.

