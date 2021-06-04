Local Briefs: Newkirk earns Bluffton degree; 2 meeting notices

SOESC sets public meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a public meeting to consider the re-employment of Linda Allen, as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired, at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the SOESC, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington.

Metro Housing sets meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, June 7 in the Community Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington, for the purpose of discussing the budget for 2021.

Newkirk earns Bluffton degree

Abigail Newkirk of New Vienna earned a bachelor’s degree in speech-language pathology and audiology this spring from Bluffton University.