US 22 bridge set for closure in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY – Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation have completed initial site work for a bridge rehabilitation project on US 22 in Warren County, and crews will close the route during the early morning on Monday, June 7.

US 22 — the Fosters Viaduct — will be closed over the Little Miami River for up to 50 days, and the closure is scheduled to go into effect between 6 and 7 a.m. Monday.

While US 22 is closed, the signed detour for thru-traffic and all heavy truck traffic will be by way of Columbia Road, Western Row Road, I-71 and SR 48. Additionally, restrictions will be implemented on local routes that will be affected by the closure, and these include the following:

The eastbound lane of Socialville-Fosters Road and the westbound lane of Fosters-Maineville Road will both be closed on their approach to Old 3C, prohibiting left and right-turn movements to Old 3C Highway.

Left turns from Old 3C onto Socialville-Fosters Road and Fosters-Maineville Road will be prohibited.

The Little Miami Scenic Park Trail crossing at Old 3C will be closed.

The restrictions are being implemented in order to improve capacity and safety along Old 3C while the U.S. 22 bridge is closed.

On average, there are approximately 26,000 vehicles per day that cross U.S. 22 at the bridge, and about 13,000 vehicles per day that travel Old 3C Highway over the Little Miami River. As such, it is anticipated that there will be an increased demand on Old 3C carrying significantly more traffic while U.S. 22 is closed.

Although Old 3C will remain open, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and anticipate lengthy traffic delays in the area, especially during the typical morning and late afternoon peak travel periods.

For more information about the project, including a downloadable flier and detour maps, visit the project page on ODOT’s web site by way of this link. Information is also available at https://wceo.us

