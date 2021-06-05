Ohio reports fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the Ohio Department of Health is reporting the two-week statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents is 49.5. These cases occurred with onset dates in a two-week period from May 22 to June 4.

“Ohioans have shown our resilience and grit, and by continuing to get vaccinated we are coming through this pandemic stronger than ever,” said DeWine. “When I announced this goal on March 4th, I said that reaching 50 cases per 100,000 would mean we were entering a new phase of this pandemic. Vaccinations are working. That’s why cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are down.

“But that doesn’t mean we can let our foot off the gas. If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, continue to wear a mask in public and Ohioans that are able to get vaccinated should.”

As of today, more than 5.3 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process, making up 45.9% of all Ohioans. More than 4.7 million people, 40.5% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated.

Case rates per 100,000 residents have been monitored throughout the pandemic and were as high as more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents in data from Dec. 14, 2020. Specifically, 939.1 cases per 100,000 were reported for the period of Nov. 30 through Dec. 13, 2020.

Prior to today, the last time Ohio fell below 50 cases per 100,000 residents was on June 25, 2020, when 49.7 cases per 100,000 were reported for the period of June 11 through 24, 2020.

Case rates per 100,000 residents are calculated as an average over a 14-day period, and exclude cases among incarcerated individuals. The data is calculated based on illness onset date, not report date. Each day, when new cases are added to the COVID-19 dashboards, they are attributed to the date of illness onset.

Although this is a positive indicator in the fight against COVID-19, the threat of the virus remains. Individuals should continue taking proper preventative measures including washing, and sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently.

While masking is no longer mandated, unvaccinated Ohioans should continue wearing masks indoors or in crowded settings where social distancing is not possible. Businesses and organizations can continue to require masking regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, including in healthcare settings.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, or find an appointment near you at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov .

Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. To speak with a representative to answer questions or book an appointment by phone, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

