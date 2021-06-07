Port Authority celebrates 10+1 anniversary: Wilmington Air Park donated 11 years ago

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority Board and staff gathered with past board and staff members and others recently to mark the “10 + 1” anniversary of the donation of the Wilmington Air Park to the Clinton County Port Authority.

“Our opportunity to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the donation of the Air Park was compromised last year,” said Dan Evers, Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “We wanted to recognize the occasion this year and gather those who have been instrumental in the success we enjoy today.”

The Wilmington Air Park became the property of the Port Authority on June 2, 2010, after several months of negotiations led by then-Board Chair John Limbert. Other Port Authority Board members at the time included: Dan DiBiasio, Fred Ertel, Ed Kuehn, Kathleen Madison, Bill Marine and Richard Thompson.

At that time, the Air Park had approximately 700 employees and four business operations.

Today, the Air Park is home to over 3,000 employees and 14 different businesses. And, today, nearly all of the 2.8 million square feet of space is leased.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to continue what these individuals started, a decade ago,” said Evers. “Thank you to everyone who played a role in taking the Air Park from almost empty to within 3,000 square feet of being completely leased today. It’s a tribute to this community, and it’s a tribute to our tenants. I count myself lucky to be here today, standing on the shoulders of the people who took this chance, who took this risk, 11 years ago.

“We – the current staff and board – are proud of what we have accomplished, but that has only been possible thanks to everyone in the community who played a role over the last decade.”

Many of those who have been involved over the last decade (plus one year) were able to join the small event to reminisce and to remark on the progress.

Current board members include Chair Walt Rowsey, Vice Chair Beth Ellis, Secretary/Fiscal Officer Larry Laake, Renee LaPine, John Settlemyre, Brian Smith and Jim West.

The staff has grown in the last several months to include Executive Director Daniel Evers, Economic Development Director Jennifer Klus Ekey, Administrative Assistant Ruth Brindle, Badge Office Coordinator Kelly Greene and Associate Director Beth Huber.

About the Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts.

Designated by the county, city and the CIC as the lead Economic Development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area. It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space, which was recently named the Best Airport in Ohio.

The Port Authority was recognized as one of Ohio’s Best Workplaces in 2020. Learn more at www.ChooseClintonCountyOH.org .

John Limbert, then-Board Chair of the Clinton County Port Authority, and Kevin Carver, Executive Director of the Port Authority from 2010-2015. Chairman Walt Rowsey addresses those gathered at the anniversary event. Submitted photos

Wilmington Air Park donated 11 years ago