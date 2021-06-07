WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• On June 5 at 2:10 a.m., a Wilmington man was arrested on an active warrant. He was also charged with obstruction of official business due to him running away from officers, the report stated.

• At 12:03 a.m. on May 30, police made a traffic stop of a 2010 Ford Focus at East Main Street and Clark St. Police discovered marijuana and an open container in the car. A Wilmington woman was charged with possession of drugs (1 gram of marijuana) and underage consumption of beer.

• At around 10:30 a.m. June 2, a store in the 1600 block of Rombach Avenue reported theft of a mini-bike plus other items totaling about $760.

• At 2:49 p.m. on June 1 a person in the 1-99 block of Jodie Lane reported that someone had slashed the tires on her friend’s vehicle — a 2006 Chevrolet — that she had borrowed.

• At 10 p.m. on May 31 police responded on a report of a stolen Troy-Bilt 46-inch riding mower from the 200 block of Southwind.

