CCBDD, Goodwill voucher program can help many locals

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Goodwill Easter seals have partnered to create a voucher program. It is sustained by community members who donate items to the local Goodwill store, and is not funded by Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Every time a community person gives a bag of items to the local Clinton County Goodwill, they need to ask for a receipt. They can then send the receipt to CCBDD, 4425 State Route 730, Wilmington, OH 45177, or there should be a box at Goodwill to put the receipt in.

The vouchers are given to consumers of the CCBDD for purchases in the local Goodwill store. The purchases are for clothing for job interviews, and items for their home or children.

The CCBDD tracks and monitors the use of these vouchers. This program is a win-win for all of the community to be involved.

For more information, call Marnie Reed at 937-382-7519.