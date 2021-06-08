COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Friday, June 11

• Outdoor Health & Safety Expo at Continental Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation free event 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, June 11 at 820 E. Center St. in Blanchester. Live music, grilled hot dogs, grab-and-go snacks, cold drinks, goodie bags, blood pressure readings, door prizes and free photos with baby goats, as well as health and safety information. (Rain date is June 18.)

Saturday, June 12

• Clinton County Farmers Market continues Saturdays 8:30 a.m.-noon through Oct. 16 on Mulberry Street (between Locust and Main). For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyFarmersMarket .

Tuesday, June 15

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon at 12:30 p.m. June 15 at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, June 11.

Wednesday, June 23

• 12th Annual Senior Awareness Fair 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 outside at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. featuring information and presentations plus food and door prizes. Seniors needed transportation, call 937-382-7170 by June 18. (Rain date is June 25.)