Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Sunoco/3C Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, May 26. Follow-up. Critical: Facility has a new owner and no one purchased license (Retail Food Establishment). This needs addressed immediately. (2nd Notice).

Facility has several new pieces of equipment: 3-pan warmer; meat slicer; deli cooler; back storage area made from storage container; new handsink; configuration of kitchen has been re-done.

Six previous violations have been corrected.

Follow-up: June 26.

• Kairos Coffee, 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. June 1. Critical: Pitchers used for coffee drinks — shift lead said they were cleaned daily. These food contact surfaces must be cleaned every 4 hours (washed, rinsed and sanitized).

Using hallway by bathrooms for dry storage which is currently stored on the floor. No employee using hair restraint. Currently facility has not renewed food service license. New license must be purchased prior to July 1, 2021 to avoid penalty fee. On June 2, 2021 all state COVID-19 guidance rules go away; however, you must still be in compliance with Ohio Food Code including hair restraints.

Follow-up: Approx. July 1.

• Papa John’s Pizza, 1561 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. May 27. Critical: Pizza dough uncovered on floor of walk-in cooler. Was discarded in trash. Bottles of sauce on counter not labeled with product name or dated.

Employee not wearing mask or beard net while cutting pizza. Wall behind both hand sinks is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. June 27.

• Dollar Tree, 1215 Rombach Ave., Ste. 100, Wilmington, May 27. Walk-in freezer has large accumulation of ice on floor and around door. Door will not properly shut without being pushed closed. We have 25+ lights out in the store. All lights must be maintained and replaced when not working to ensure proper lighting in the building.

• KFC, 127 E. Main St., Wilmington. June 3. Shelf and thermometer in walk-in cooler (yellow handle) has debris accumulations. Guard in ice making machine has black residues. Non-working (waiting on repair) warmer holding equipment has food debris accumulations.

• Cowan Lake State Park Commissary, 1756 Osborn Road, Wilmington. May 25. No concerns at time of visit.

• Clinton County Community Action Early Learning, 1600 Alex Drive, Wilmington. June 1. Pre-licensing follow-up. Cove molding installed. Open house end of June. Waiting for child care center license to open. Will call end of June to see about 30-day inspection.

