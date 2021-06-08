Local Briefs: Road to be closed; student earns BU degree

Lynchburg Road to be closed

Lynchburg Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, June 14, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. This bridge is located between Oak Grove Road and Glady Road in Clark Township.

The last address accessible from the west (Oak Grove Road) is 5771 Lynchburg Road; there are no addresses between the bridge and Glady Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.

SOESC sets public meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a public meeting to consider the re-employment of Linda Allen, as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired, at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the SOESC, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington.

Newkirk earns BU degree

Abigail Newkirk of New Vienna earned a bachelor’s degree in speech-language pathology and audiology this spring from Bluffton University.