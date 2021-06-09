Martinsville High School Class of ‘57 reunites

Nine members of the Martinsville High School Class of 1957, plus guests, met for visiting and lunch at the General Denver Hotel, hosted by Gene Snyder, on Saturday, June 5. Of the the 32 graduates, 11 had attended Martinsville School all 12 years. Nineteen are still living — 10 live in Ohio, and nine attended. From left are Jim Cleland, Gene Snyder, Elaine Clark Peter, Larry Quigley, Bob Holmes, Jim Hilterbrandt, Roger Kelly, Alex Couch, and Virgil Rankin.

Nine members of the Martinsville High School Class of 1957, plus guests, met for visiting and lunch at the General Denver Hotel, hosted by Gene Snyder, on Saturday, June 5. Of the the 32 graduates, 11 had attended Martinsville School all 12 years. Nineteen are still living — 10 live in Ohio, and nine attended. From left are Jim Cleland, Gene Snyder, Elaine Clark Peter, Larry Quigley, Bob Holmes, Jim Hilterbrandt, Roger Kelly, Alex Couch, and Virgil Rankin. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_mhs-reunion.jpg Nine members of the Martinsville High School Class of 1957, plus guests, met for visiting and lunch at the General Denver Hotel, hosted by Gene Snyder, on Saturday, June 5. Of the the 32 graduates, 11 had attended Martinsville School all 12 years. Nineteen are still living — 10 live in Ohio, and nine attended. From left are Jim Cleland, Gene Snyder, Elaine Clark Peter, Larry Quigley, Bob Holmes, Jim Hilterbrandt, Roger Kelly, Alex Couch, and Virgil Rankin. Submitted photo