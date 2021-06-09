CCHD: Walk-in clinics continue, but to be reduced after next week; Air Park sets final weekend for drive-through vaxx

Any local business or organization interested in an onsite clinic may contact the CCHD at info@clincohd.com or at 937-382-7221. Ask for Dava.

CCHD is now scheduling with local businesses and organizations for influenza vaccinations for this fall.

The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will be hosting — for the rest of this week and for next week — Walk-In Clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations (all vaccine brands are available while supplies last).

Note that the CCHD will be reducing the number of days and hours that walk-in COVID vaccinations will be available at the conclusion of next week.

Clinics are, this week/next week:

CCHD office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

Entrance C

• Thursday, June 10 — noon-6 p.m.

• Monday, June 14 — noon-4 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 15 — noon-4 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 16 — noon-4 p.m.

• Thursday, June 17 — noon-4 p.m.

Uhl’s Sabina Market, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina

• Thursday, June 10 — 3-6 p.m.

Wilmington Air Park

This weekend — Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 — is the last weekend for the drive-through COVID vaccinations at the Wilmington Air Park.

Appointments may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ or you may arrive at the Wilmington Air Park Welcome Center noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 11; or 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 12.

At Ahresty

The CCHD will be providing second-dose COVID vaccinations at Ahresty for employees and their families Tuesday, June 15. This clinic is not open to the general public. Questions should be referred to Ahresty Human Resources.

More info

Visit the CCHD’s website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict and for the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_CC-Health-District-1.jpg

Submitted article