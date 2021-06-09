Sabina News: Sabina now offers alert call system; free pool party Saturday

SABINA — The Village of Sabina has purchased an alert call system — CivicPlus.

This system will send out alerts to Sabina residents for weather emergencies, health emergencies, water/boil alerts, utility services, public safety, construction, crime/theft, amber alerts, upcoming meetings and closings.

There are three ways to sign up for these alerts (only one way is necessary):

• Email your name, address and phone number to sabinaohio.admassist@outlook.com

• Put word “ALERT” and your phone number on your water/sewer bill

• Sign up in-person at the municipal building

Join the party

A Pool Party at the Sabina Pool will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 12.

Admission is free. Also, everyone will receive a ticket for one free hot dog and soda.

The concession stand will be open.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Sabina-sign.jpg