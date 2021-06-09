Southern State, UC College of Nursing in partnership

Nursing is the only health profession with multiple pathways to entry-level practice. Two of these pathways are the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

Although graduates from both programs take the same licensure exam, the NCLEX, BSN programs include additional courses supporting the further development of nursing knowledge, skill, and clinical judgement.

With this in mind, Southern State Community College (SSCC) and the University of Cincinnati (UC) College of Nursing are signing a dual-admission agreement that will allow nursing graduates to seamlessly transition to UC’s RN to BSN Online Program.

Students applying to SSCC’s ADN program have the choice to simultaneously apply to the RN to BSN program and have their application and confirmation fees waived by UC.

These students will be able to access UC resources and support while pursuing their degree at SSCC.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity and partner with Southern State to increase the number of BSN-prepared nurses in the Adams county region,” says Rebecca Lee, PhD, Director of the RN to BSN program at UC.

UC College of Nursing, a pioneer in online education, has offered its RN to BSN program for over 20 years. In addition to its widely recognized reputation, the program offers the flexibility working nurses need as they pursue their BSN — be it by requiring only nine core nursing courses to graduate, by offering an adjustable schedule with six start dates per year or by providing course load flexibility so students can choose to pursue full-time or part-time options.

An accredited program, UC’s RN to BSN program allows its graduates to progress to graduate education, if they choose to do so.

The Associate Degree Nursing Program at Southern State Community College has been preparing nurses to serve the community for 35 years. Students may enter the ADN Program in the traditional pathway of four semesters or as a licensed practical nurse in the transition pathway and complete in 12 months.

These can be the first steps to obtaining a BSN in nursing practice and offers the students opportunities to identify the best pathway for them.

“We look forward to the success of our graduates as they easily access this pathway to expand their nursing education which will positively impact the care they provide our community,” says Dr. Julianne Krebs, SSCC Director of Nursing.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_SSCC-logo-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_UC-nursing.jpg