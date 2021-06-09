Aiden ‘buddy’ to local foster children

On June 1 Aiden Poore made another donation of bookbags — 270 to be exact — along with blankets and water bottles.

Aiden has continued his mission to ensure foster children have something to carry their belongings, and he made another stop at Clinton County Job and Family Services Child Protection to give his generous donation.

He continues to use his own money along with donations from family, friends and businesses.

Since he started Aiden’s Buddy Bags five years ago, Aiden says he has been able to donate more than $15,000 in bookbags and blankets to several county children services agencies.

“His dedication to this cause is truly inspirational!” said Clinton County JFS Director Nicole Rodman.

