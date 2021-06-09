More municipal court sentences handed down

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 1, 2021 and June 4, 2021:

• Paul Conger, 37, of Blanchester, fictitious registration, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, fined $750, assessed $405, Additional charges of drug instrument possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and three additional counts of driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Alan Biondi, 76, of Cincinnati, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Biondi must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine.

• James Welch, 50, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, driving under suspension-financial, tag/sticker violation, fined $730, assessed $405 court costs.

• David Nicolazzo, 38, of Marathon, hunting deer without a license, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Nicolazzo must pay $250 in restitution to benefit the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

• David Cordy, 40, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, driving under suspension-financial, and a second count of no operator’s license were dismissed.

• Teresa West, 44, of Jeffersonville, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by West.

• Jose Alvarez-Acosta, 26, of Middletown, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $165. The case was waived by Alvarez-Acosta.

• John Adams, 21, of Wilmington, going 92 in 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Adams.

• Johane Valaire, 38, of Miamisburg, going 92 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

