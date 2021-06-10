More Ohioans filed initial jobless claims, but unemployment rate remains lower than national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Job Family Services (ODJFS) provided updated data this week on Ohio’s unemployment claims filed for May 30 through June 5.

Ohioans filed 16,224 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,289 more than the previous week.

The state’s residents filed 198,692 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 23,299 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 1,395 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 692 fewer than the previous week. They filed 255,539 continued PUA claims last week, which was 16,106 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed from May 30 through June 5 was 471,850.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in April was 62.3% and the state’s unemployment rate in April was 4.7%.

The national rate in April was 6.1%.

Over the last 64 weeks, ODJFS has distributed over $11.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans.

In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.4 billion in PUA payments to over 1.1 million Ohioans.

Jobless and unemployment claims statistics as reported by the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_jobs-graphic.jpg Jobless and unemployment claims statistics as reported by the State of Ohio. ODJFS