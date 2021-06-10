Approaching 120 years, Elks #797 invests for the future

WILMINGTON – New carts with USB ports to charge phones or listen to music. New signs on tee boxes. Updated simulators with new graphics, courses and driving range and practice features.

An expanded dinner service 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday featuring steak, seafood and pasta entrees by executive chef Shawn Baker. Expanded bar with seven craft beer offerings.

Games of chance that benefit charities. Live music on the weekends.

That’s just a partial list of changes at the Elks 797 Golf Club and Lodge in Wilmington unveiled at its grand re-opening June 9.

“I feel we’re a golf course for all levels. But we’re more than ‘just a golf course.’ We’re also an entertainment facility,” General Manager Randall Davis said. “In addition to serving our members who contribute so much to our lodge and community, we also are here for the general public. We want everyone – men, women and children; golfer or not; member or not – to feel welcome and like there’s something for them here.”

Since last golf season, the facility has undergone a transformation inside and out.

In addition to the carts and yardage signs, Davis said the course upgraded its irrigation system that will allow the course to be watered all summer.

When golfers head to the 19th hole, they’ll find what Davis calls a “Southern feel” with an outdoor patio or inside with the garage doors open, weather permitting. There are new tables and flooring throughout. TVs are tuned the latest sporting event.

Besides the expanded dinner service Thursday through Saturday, the full-service restaurant serves lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and has expanded to serve customers in the evenings. The facility’s food license also allows for off-site catering, in addition to continuing to cater private events on-site.

“I’m extremely thankful to the staff, members and many others in the community who have made this possible either through their time, work or donations,” Davis said. “A lot of people who were ready for a change stepped up to help us.”

“And because of their efforts, Elks 797 will be around to serve our community for a long time to come.”

For more info, visit https://the797elksgolfclub.com or on Facebook @elks797 .

