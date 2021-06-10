Local Briefs: Bergefurd awarded ag scholarship; students earn OU honors; 2 graduate from OCA; SSCC board to meet

Bergefurd earns ag honor

Brady Bergefurd has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund.

In the fall, Bergefurd will continue to study Agribusiness at Ohio State University-Main Campus.

Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields.

To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. Visit www.AmericasFarmers.com to learn more.

Students earn OU honors

Local students earning degrees in the spring semester 2021 at Ohio University include:

Wilmington: Jordan Compton, B.S., Communication; Lingfang Guo, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine; Hannah Pridemore, B.S., Journalism; Hailey Stinchcomb, B.S., Marketing

Sabina: Stephanie Kesterson, B.F.A., Production Design and Technology; Lauren Lechuga Ramirez, A.A.S., Nursing

Blanchester: Faith Benner, B.S., Nursing

Local students on the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University include:

Wilmington: Sophie Blessing, Anna Borton, Anna Garnai, Emma Geggie, Rhyann Green, Andrew Magoteaux, Hannah Pridemore, Sophie Reed, Brooke Rose, Stephanie Schneider, Katie Schroeder, Sydney Sears, Hailey Stinchcomb, Luke Whittamore

Blanchester: Hannah Barrett, Faith Benner, Caroline Rhude

Sabina: Matt Fender, Stephanie Kesterson, Lauren Lechuga Ramirez

Martinsville: Abby Bowman

Clarksville: James Riehle, Loren Saunders

Lynchburg: Kristen Stickney

Locals graduate from OCA

Jessyca Middleton of Wilmington and Charlalee Conley of Port William were among nearly 400 graduating high school seniors from online public charter school Ohio Connections Academy.

SSCC board sets meeting

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at noon Wednesday, June 16 at SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 107, 100 Hobart Drive for their regular board meeting. The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property; collective bargaining matters; and the appointment and compensation of public employees.

Visit www.sscc.edu/about/board-trustees.shtml for more information on upcoming meetings.