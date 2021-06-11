Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H meets

The past meetings of the Blue Ribbon Kids were held in May and early June. The club discussed topics such as skillathon and 4-H camp. Skillathon is for 4-H members that show livestock and must be completed to be able to receive barn awards. The skillathon is June 24 at the fairgrounds. Many club members attended 4-H camp as a camper or counselor at Camp Graham. All agree that rafting is their favorite activity. Demonstrations were by Jaden Snyder on marching band sticks (shown) and Eli Hibbs on Emmitt Smith. The next meeting is June 22 at the COVE in Sabina. — Hannah Scott, 4-H news reporter

