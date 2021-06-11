Local Briefs: ODOT updates roadwork; Planck earns degree

Rombach project and more

Construction of a loon (turnaround) for eastbound traffic at the US 22 (Rombach Avenue) Progress Way intersection in Wilmington continues, as well as signalization and construction of a shared use path along the south side of US 22, according to the weekly update from ODOT.

The project also includes paving U.S. 22 between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit. Traffic is being maintained in one lane in each direction, and the entire project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

Also, on SR 72 and SR 134, pavement repair will begin next week at various locations on both routes. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed.

Planck earns degree

Sandra Planck of Martinsville graduated with an MSLS in Information and Library Science in May 2021 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.