Clinton County Farmers Market and Kava Haus present ‘Healthy Family Day’ Saturday

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market is proud to announce “Healthy Family Day” at this Saturday’s Market on June 19.

Eight community organizations will attend to share information on activities and resources for improving physical activity, mental well-being, and nutritional health for children, adults and families.

The Farmers Market is located on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust Streets 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 16.

The goal of “Healthy Family Day” is to highlight opportunities that are available in Clinton County that assist in having a healthier lifestyle and enrich their overall lives.

This event is made possible through the generous support of Market sponsor, Kava Haus.

The Market is pleased to collaborate with the following groups/organizations to bring you the “Healthy Family Day” event: Clinton Memorial Hospital, Clinton County Health District, Clinton County Laundromat Libraries, Clinton County Trails Coalition, Clinton County Youth Council, Clinton County WIC, OSU Extension, and Talbert House Prevention Services.

Featured activities include: free kids bike helmets (while supplies last), free kids books (preK-6th grade), free bike safety checks/supplies (bring your bike!), free blood pressure screening, recipes, educational and informational materials, and much more.

For more information, email the Market Manager at sally@clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_CC-Farmers-Market.jpg