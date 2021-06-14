WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a subject who had an active warrant after a traffic stop was made on West Main Street at 2:23 a.m. on June 11. According to the report, police found drug paraphernalia including a gram of marijuana and a glass marijuana pipe with burnt residue.

• At 1:43 a.m. on June 13, police received a report of an assault around the parking lot at College Street and Withrow Circle. A 23-year-old New Vienna male was listed as the victim with apparent minor injuries. The suspect was unknown to him.

• At 9:30 p.m. on June 9, a 53-year-old male reported an acquaintance was menacing him. The incident took place at a Randolph Street residence. No further details were listed.

• At 12:54 a.m. on May 13, around West Truesdell and South South Street, police found a meth pipe with residue on a subject.

• At 7:31 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on an overdose report. The report indicates narcotics and paraphernalia were located. No further details were listed.

• At 3:04 p.m. on June 9, police received a report of a rental trailer being stolen at the 200 block of Olinger Circle in Wilmington.

