‘Disney’s Frozen JR.’ opens 28th season of Kids & Company

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Kids & Company will open its 28th season this summer by presenting the enchanting modern classic “Disney’s Frozen JR.” on Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. at the Wilmington High School Auditoria.

This show will feature over 40 local children and teens from many school districts.

Seating is limited and donations will be accepted at the door. Currently, tickets are only available to cast and crew members. Should more seats become available, seats will be open to the public and will need to be reserved ahead of time. Please watch Kids & Company’s Facebook page for more details.

“Disney’s Frozen JR.” is “based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production” according to the Music Theatre International (MTI) website.

“A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, ‘Frozen JR.’ expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, ‘Frozen JR.’ is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!”

Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with the book by Jennifer Lee. The original Broadway production of “Frozen” was directed by Michael Grandage and produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

The director and set/lighting designer for the musical is Ken Lydy, Director of Wilmington High School Theatre Department.

Tara Lydy is designing the costumes for the show, Ally Wellman is choreographer and Gina Beck is the vocal coach.

Lois A. Hock, Emeritus Professor of Theatre at Wilmington College and Managing Director of Kids & Company, is overseeing the production.

Director Ken Lydy said, “It is wonderful to be able to offer a summer theater production through Kids and Company this year. We are so excited to have so many kids as part of this production. We weren’t sure how many would come out to auditions and we were delighted to see so many returning kids and some new faces. The students are working hard. We can’t wait to see this show come to life on stage.”

The cast features the following characters: Kristoff — Alex Vail; Sven – Sam Schmidt; Elsa — Addy Probasco; Young Elsa — Kayleigh Cox; Anna — Carly McCoy; Young Anna — Emerson Sheldon; Hans — Lex Frye; Olaf — Lindsay Lydy; King Aggnar — Bo Frye; Queen Iduna — Regan Sparks; Bishop — Katie Murphy; Weselton — Max McCoy; Oaken — Gunner Sheldon; Pabbie — Lilly Thirey; and, Bulda — Naomi Quigley.

Ensemble cast members play a variety of roles including Hidden Folk, Summer Chorus, Winter Chorus, Oaken Family, Castle Staff, Dancers and Townspeople. The ensemble includes Emily Andrews, Ava Nicely, Holden Wulff, Ivy Engle, Samantha VanPelt, Aubrey Cox, Barrett Wulff, Audrey McKay, Hailey Pugh, Lynn Rogers, Johnny Delowder, Melea Beam, Justin Delowder, Sara Weller, Aubre Weller, Natalie Johnson, Andrew Jones, Grace Vance, Vanessa Calderone, Veronica Calderone, Caroline Johnson, Taylor Killen, Abby Short, Kolten Ellis, Stella Short, Kara Ellis, and Gwinnie Johnson.

Clinton County Kids & Company is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality arts experiences for the area children and youth. Ity is a non-profit arts organization made possible through the generous support of the following sponsors: The Galvin Family Foundation, Charles Fischer Trust Fund, Wilmington College, Mrs. Barbara Bayless, Wilmington News Journal, Mr. & Mrs. Fred Matthews, Phil and Vicki Snow, Wilmington Kiwanis Club, Wilmington Eagles Auxiliary, Papsy’s Place, and many private donations.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/KidsandCompany or call Lois Hock at 937-725-8449. Like them on Facebook for all recent information and announcements.

