Clinton County real estate transfers

This list of recent real estate transfers within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Margaret Johnson to Pamela Draeger, 1537 Woodside Drive in Wilmington, $191,500.

Larry B. and Jo Ann Bobbitt to Larry B. Bobbitt, 5453 Oak Grove Avenue in Blanchester, no sales amount.

Gilbert L. Smith and Sherry L. Smith and Randall S. Ginn to Melanie J. Bryant, 2055 State Route 134 in Union Township, 0.91 acre, $89,000.

Alexander J. Greenwell to Matthew M. and Sarah E. Melnek, 86 West Washington Street in Sabina and another West Washington Street property, 0.23 acre, $160,000.

Karen L. Boatman to Jennifer H. Breedlove, 311 Leyland Park Drive in Wilmington, $189,500.

Leesa Zurface and Jeffrey Hasler and Rita E. Carey and Theresa M. Douglas to Zurface RLT and Jeffrey Hasler and Rita E. Carey and Theresa M. Douglas, Prairie Road in Union Township, 60.11 acres, no sales amount.

Frieda A. Ellis 2/3 interest, Joyce Pierson 1/6 interest, and Loretta Stackhouse 1/6 interest to Joyce Pierson aka Joyce Schlichter 5/6 interest and Loretta Stackhouse 1/6 interest, Borum Road in Richland Township, 0.5 acre, no sales amount.

Joyce Pierson aka Joyce Schlichter 5/6 interest and Loretta Stackhouse 1/6 interest to Joyce Pierson 5/6 interest and Jason Pierson 1/6 interest and Jennifer Pierson, Borum Road in Richland Township, 0.5 acre, $1,100.

Joyce Pierson 5/6 interest and Jason Pierson 1/6 interest and Jennifer Pierson to Jason and Jennifer Pierson, Borum Road in Richland Township, 0.5 acre, $2,200.

Thomas G. and Betty M. Foster to Patrick Neanover and Trinity Hubbard, Dakins Chapel Road in Sabina, 1.73 acres, no sales amount.

Towd Point Mortgage Trust asset backed securities to McFarlane Asset Management LLC, 627 Bernice Street in Wilmington, $53,100.

Adam J. and Misty S. Rhoads to Myranda Fisher, 85 Hulse Street in Sabina, 0.45 acre, $79,900.

Jorita Libecap to Zachary J. Frazier, Pratt Road in Vernon Township, 35.19 acres, $120,000.

Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher to Rebecca Michelle Abrams, 604 Mead Street in Wilmington, $131,000.

Charles Afton Wells to Elizabeth E. Miller, 234 West Champlin Road in Washington Township, 1.36 acres, $112,000.

Michael L. and Barbara Anne Deck to Steven and Katherine Setty, 603 Broadway Street in Blanchester, $172,000.

Anthony W. and Laura M. Hannah to James and Jennifer Harrell, 322 Leeka Road in Green Township, 5 acres, $305,000.

Renaissance Men Properties LLC to Harbour Rest LLC, 167 North Mulberry Street in Wilmington and three other North Mulberry Street properties, 0.14 acre, $97,000.

Brenda Kay Simpson to Kari Simpson-Hike, 124 Nicely Road and one other Nicely Road property, 2.49 acres, no sales amount.

Paul and Sherry Hughes to Susan Kay Croutwater, 1095 Peggy Lane in Wilmington, $182,000.

Glenda S. Beatty RTA to Glenda S. Beatty IT, 591 Kelly Drive in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Michael G. Daye ½ interest and Jana M. Huff-Daye to Jeffrey Pallian, 23 Third Street and 104 West Street both in New Vienna, $38,500.

Troy L. and Laura A. Lynch, 7300 Fairground Road in Blanchester, 0.39 acre, $159,900.

Marion Theodore Shumaker to Jacob Allen Shumaker, 546 North Mulberry Street in Wilmington, 0.4 acre, no sales amount.

Curtis Perkins to Donyel M. Watson, 7964 East State Route 28 in Clark Township, 4.93 acres, $196,500.

Paul Jr. and Judy Holbrook to Sherri E. Mash, 696 Second Creek Road in Washington Township and one other Second Creek Road property but this one in Vernon Township, 2 acres, $230,000.

Jeanette L. and Millard F. Vest to Jeanette L. Vest, 4613 Second Creek Road in Marion Township, 1 acre, no sales amount.

Kenneth and Helen Richardson to Marvin E. Bryant, 1410 North State Route 133 in Blanchester, 0.53 acre, $41,000.

Donita D. Mullenix to Charles and Donita D. Dunn, 9130 State Route 28 in Clark Township, 2 acres, no sales amount.

Jennifer H. Breedlove to William D. Schieman, New Burlington Road in Chester Township, 1.32 acres, $12,100.

Jonathon Hargrave to Paul R. and Colleen K. Fear, 32 Union Street in Sabina, $61,000.

Thomas F. and Cynthia A. Jenkins to Robin M. and David A. Toups, 108 Garden Circle in Wilmington, $264,900.

Cross Creek Haven LLC to Daniel and Emily Hopkins, 5953 Farmers Road in Clark Township, $114,500.

BAH Rentals LLC to Timothy Williams, 204 Lincoln Street in Wilmington, $159,000.

Bevan FRLT to 1682 Alex Drive LLC, 1680 Alex Drive in Wilmington, 1.08 acres, $795,000.

