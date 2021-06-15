Clinton County Sheriff’s Reports: Multiple incidents of domestic violence, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 5:42 p.m. on June 13, a woman called and reported she was punched by her boyfriend at a Port William residence. A male resident was listed as the suspect.

• At 6:35 p.m. on June 14, deputies were dispatched to a Lynchburg/Clark Township residence on a domestic violence report. A female subject had reported her boyfriend “beat her up.” The report indicated she had apparent minor injuries and drugs were involved.

• At 11:11 p.m. on June 11, deputies responded to the 200 block of Fife Avenue in Wilmington/Green Township on a domestic violence report. According to the report, a 61-year-old Wilmington male was injured by his 32-year-old son. Drugs were suspected to be involved and the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• Deputies arrested a 41-year-old Midland man for alleged disorderly conduct at 5:16 p.m. on June 12 at a Pine Street residence in Midland. According to the report, deputies were dispatched in reference to a disorderly male. Upon arrival, authorities found the suspect to be “belligerent and intoxicated, thus causing alarm and annoyance to his family,” according to the report.

• Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Sabina male for allegedly obstructing official business at 1:15 p.m. on June 12. Deputies were dispatched to a Hunt Road residence in Sabina/Richland Township on an active warrant. According to the report, the suspect provided false information about his identity.

• At 10:33 a.m. on June 10, a 70-year-old Blanchester female reported someone stole her deceased brother’s gray 1989 Ford F150 and his Cub Cadet lawn mower between June 5 and 8. The report indicates it took place at the 3200 block of Tar Pike Road in Blanchester.

• At 3:10 a.m. on June 10, two Clarksville subjects reported someone broke into their detached garage and stole several tools and car parts. According to the report, $5,102 worth of items were taken. The incident took place on Nauvoo Road in Clarksville. A suspect has been identified.

• At 1:16 p.m. on June 13, a 64-year-old Leesburg male reported multiple items were stolen from a barn on Crouse Road in Washington Township. The report indicates $2,330 worth of items including an Acer Aspire 3 laptop were stolen.

• At 7 p.m. on June 3, a 73-year-old Sabina/Wilson Township male reported two of his neighbors were riding four-wheelers on his property on State Route 72 North. The report indicates the grass had been damaged. An investigation is pending.

• At 2:13 p.m. on June 13, a 56-year-old Dayton male reported a catalytic converter was cut off his motor home at a storage unit on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township.

• At 5:17 p.m. on June 11, a 25-year-old Clarksville male reported his Brown Les Paul Special Edition guitar was stolen from his residence on State Route 350 West. A suspect has been identified.

• At 7:10 p.m. on June 5, a business in Sabina/Richland Township reported a porta-potty was stolen from them between May 29 and June 4.

• At 1:45 p.m. on June 8, a 40-year-old Washington Court House reported a theft occurring at his business on State Route 73 West in Chester Township. The report did not specify what was stolen.

By John Hamilton

