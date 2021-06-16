2 in custody after car/foot chase

WILMINGTON — Two subjects are in police custody after a vehicle chase and foot chase ended behind a residence on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue.

Police scanner traffic indicated the incident involving Wilmington police may have begun around Truesdell Street shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police indicated that one person was being “held at Taser point” and that another person “had bailed” from a white minivan and was soon captured by police. Also reported was “damage to a (police) cruiser.”

The News Journal is working to get more information on the incident.

Wilmington Police arrested two subjects after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that ended behind a residence on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_van-in-yard-cropped-1.jpeg Wilmington Police arrested two subjects after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that ended behind a residence on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue. John Hamilton | News Journal Wilmington Police arrested two subjects after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that ended behind a residence on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_vehicle-tracks-1.jpeg Wilmington Police arrested two subjects after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that ended behind a residence on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue. John Hamilton | News Journal Wilmington Police arrested two subjects after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that ended behind a residence on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_DSC_0110-1.jpg Wilmington Police arrested two subjects after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that ended behind a residence on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue. John Hamilton | News Journal Wilmington Police arrested two subjects after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that ended behind a residence on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_DSC_0105-1.jpg Wilmington Police arrested two subjects after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that ended behind a residence on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue. John Hamilton | News Journal