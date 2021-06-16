Local Briefs: City council meeting canceled; students earn dean’s lists

City council meeting canceled

The regularly scheduled Wilmington City Council Meeting slated for Thursday night, June 17 is canceled.

There will be a special council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday June 22 in the Moyer Community Room.

If members of the community/interested parties have any items they would like to have added to that agenda or to be able to speak on any issue, please contact Clerk of Council Justin Dickman by 4 p.m. Friday June 18 to have the item added to the agenda. Discussion will be limited to only items on the agenda.

Locals excel at Findlay

Local students earned spring 2021 dean’s list honors at the University of Findlay: StefaniRae Brewer of Clarksville; Gabrielle Woods of Sabina; and Hazel Young of Wilmington.

Student earns URI honor

Bradley Stubbins of Clarksville has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Rhode Island.

Osborne on dean’s list

Marietta College student Logan Osborne of Wilmington has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.