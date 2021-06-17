Local Briefs: Update on Dudley Road closure; students on Kettering College dean’s list

Update on Dudley Road

The closure on Dudley Road, originally scheduled for June 7, has been delayed “due to unforeseen circumstances” according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

The project is now scheduled for June 28 and is anticipated to be completed by July 23, weather permitting.

The road reconstruction includes the entire road located between Second Creek Road and SR 28 and also between SR 28 and Shawnee Trace Road in Marion Township. Dudley Road residents will be permitted access.

If you have any questions regarding this closure, please contact the Marion Township Trustees.

Kettering students honored

Local students earned Kettering College Spring 2021 Academic Dean’s List honors: Wilmington — Adysen Watson, Alicia Bonner, Ethan Jones, and Samantha Washek; Blanchester — Bethanie Brown, Sonography; and, Clarksville — Jacob Wellman.