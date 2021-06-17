Clinton County grand jury indicts 10

WILMINGTON — Ten people were indicted at a May 14 grand jury hearing, with one already pleading guilty to a charge.

Of the two domestic violence charges, Christopher D. Betts, 25, of Blanchester has pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony offense (F4).

Betts made his plea on Tuesday during a final pretrial in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, with sentencing scheduled for July 26. Betts is currently held in the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

According to an April news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, a Blanchester woman reported that her live-in boyfriend (Betts) had assaulted her twice over the past week.

“The woman was suffering obvious injuries and arrangements were made to get her medical attention,” said Reinbolt.

Betts was located at a neighbor’s residence. When told to not move and that he was under arrest, Betts “took off running.”

Reinbolt advised Betts was found hiding under bushes at the front of the officer in the 800 block of East Cherry Street. He refused to comply with officers and told officers he “had no intention of complying,” according to the release, and a Taser was used on him.

He was taken into custody, but once in the police cruiser, Betts attempted to break the rear door by kicking it from the inside, said Reinbolt.

The release noted that further investigation conducted by Ptl. Kristen Jeffers revealed that Betts has a prior conviction for domestic violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which makes any subsequent domestic violence charge a felony under Ohio law.

“Betts, an Illinois native, has a 22-page criminal record, including arrests for burglary, illegal narcotics, bail jumping, and resisting arrest,” said Reinbolt.

Below are the names, ages, and residences of other individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Antonio Milar, 21, of Wilmington, was indicted on one count of failure to register their current address (F4).

• Breanna K. Burke, 20, of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of fentanyl-related compound possession (F5).

• Heather M. Cole, 26, of Cincinnati, is indicted on aggravated drug possession (F5).

• Brook L. Britain, 20, of New Vienna, is indicted on a charge of fentanyl-related compound possession (F5)

• Christian W. Burton, 20, of Wilmington, is indicted on a failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• Michael A. King Jr., 33, of Sabina, was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property (F4) and one count of receiving stolen property (F5).

• Jason A. Wallace, 45, of Clarksville, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Hanna E. Jackson, 23, with an address listed as at-large, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (F4).

• Aron E. Seay, 36, of Jeffersonville, was indicted on one count of failure to appear (F4).

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

