Vendors sought for July 3 Community Sale at Galvin Park

WILMINGTON — The Friends of Galvin Park is sponsoring a Community Sale in Galvin Park 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

Vendors can set up their pop-up tents and sell yard sale items, arts and crafts, antiques, and resale items from commercial vendors (Scentsy, Colorstreet, etc).

This is a family-friendly event: There will be a food truck and lots of fun!

Vendors must be pre-registered by 11 p.m. June 27 and given a confirmation to participate. This event will be canceled if there are fewer than 24 participants.

Galvin Park is located across from the Wilmington Public Library.

Register at https://forms.gle/z4AC5Hv9he5mJ2ed6 . All vendors must abide by local community standards.

For more info, email friendsofgalvinpark@gmail.com .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Community-Sale-Post.jpg