Free educational program for kids

WILMINGTON — Harvest of Gold is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that strives to educate local youth.

This year’s summer program will start on Tuesday, June 29 and they will meet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 243 Grant St. in Wilmington.

The program offers enthusiastic tutors, fun activities, free educational materials, and more.

Harvest of Gold will follow CDC’s safety guidelines. There will be options for both online and in-person tutoring.

Call 937-382-8669 or email harvestofgold@gmail.com for more information.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Harvest-of-Gold.jpg