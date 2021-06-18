Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. June 10.

Critical: Manager doesn’t know answers about the holding of sauce. Bell peppers and cut onions in cooler box say use by June 8. All containers in pizza prep cooler are not dated or labeled; all foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within 7 days of opening/prepping. None of the cups of sauce were date marked or timed when held at room temperature. None of the uncooked pizzas in holding rack #2 were timed. None of the cooked pizza/bread were labeled with date and time in hot holding units. All food product that is time held must be properly dated and timed and follow company procedures. If items can not be dated and timed, then all product must be held under proper temperatures.

When I arrived at the facility, no one was wearing hair restraints or beard nets. Two of three employees put on hair restraints. A single-service cup is being used to scoop parmesan cheese. All scoops must have handles and must be stored with handle up out of food product. Walls throughout the facility were dirty with splash and food product. No one at this facility has manager certification in food safety; all facilities must have at least one person certified in food safety.

Follow-up: Approx. July 10.

• Subway, 993 S. South St., Wilmington. June 8. Current food license has not been paid. License fee and application due by July 1. Critical: Steak on counter was 55-63°F. Tuna salad on make line 48°F. Tomatoes on make line 48°F, black olives 48°F and turkey 47°F. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. Spoke with employee about cold line units. Units temp as 35°F and have frost. Product held on those units are not cold; unit might need service.

There are gnats flying around in kitchen. Lighting in walk-in cooler not very bright, will check with a light meter at follow-up inspection.

Follow-up: Approx. July 8.

• AJ’s Pizza, 653 W. Main St., Blanchester. June 4. Food debris accumulations in bottom of reach-in freezer and side of make line cooler. Light nonworking above prep cut counter and dry stock room. Dust accumulated on ceiling lights.

Note: Please ensure hair restraints are worn at all times while handling food. Note: Plumbing updates including hot water heater replacements require permits. Plumber must contact Health Department for permit/inspection. Note: Pans (tomato and ham) must have full contact with cold air in equipment to maintain temperature. Note: Sliced meats (opened) must be individually dated.

• Wilmington Nutrition, 51 W. Main St., Wilmington. June 9. Facility has not renewed food service license. License fee and completed application due by July 1. Critical: Using disinfectant to clean inside of blenders’ pitchers. All food contact surfaces must be washed, rinsed and sanitized between uses. If you are going to use wipes, they must be food grade wipes. Discontinue using disinfectant wipes immediately.

Employee had hair pulled up but no hair restraint. No test strips available to check sanitizer level.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-2.jpg