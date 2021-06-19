Posted on by

Storm’s winds, rain pelt county

By Tom Barr - tbarr@wnewsj.com

Alanna Cornelius

Ashley Collins | Midland


Brittiny Rigney | New Vienna


Connie Thompson | Clarksville


Karen Anderson | Wilmington


Kindra Carpenter | Wilmington


The News Journal asked our readers to submit their photos of local storm damage from Friday night into Saturday morning to our Facebook page. We thank you for the great response. This is from Matt and Anita Hibbs in Midland.


Pam Pointer | Wilmington


Tina Morris | Tar Pike in Blanchester


Courtney Kidwell


Kathy Waits-Lester | Wilmington


Monica Vallejo | Mitchell Road


Kara Ann | Mulberry St. Wilmington


Anna Harris | Wilmington


Savanna Ross | Wilmington


Danica Hughes


Kristi Fickert| Wilmington


Trudy Barnett | Wilmington


Vicki Mongold | Sabina


Kara Ann | Sugar Grove Cemetery Wilmington


WILMINGTON — Winds gusted up to 70 miles per hour while well over 3 inches of rain fell during the storms and rain that began Friday night into Saturday morning in Clinton County.

Meteorologist James Gibson of the National Weather Service in Wilmington told the News Journal they recorded up to 3.53 inches of rain with other parts of the county recording around 2.9 inches and 2.66 inches at the Wilmington Air Park.

A 60 mph wind gust was recorded at 8:48 p.m. at the Air Park, while minutes later the NWS recorded a wind gust of 70 mph, said Gibson.

The storm entered Clinton County at about 8:33 p.m. and hit Blanchester hardest beginning at around 9:10 p.m.

There were many reports of cloud rotations and officials were examining the hardest-hit areas, but radar indicated it was straight line winds that caused the damage, said Gibson.

The News Journal received several dozen photos of storm damage posted to our Facebook page.

Sue Firman commented that, on Reeder Road, there was “4 inches of rain in the gauge, lot of limbs down, trees stripped of bark and no electric for over 14 hours. That’s just the back yard. … Worst storm I’ve seen in this area. Thank God for generators.”

John Noland’s post summed it all up well: “Wild.”

