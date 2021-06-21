Stories ‘brewing’ at Six and Twenty meeting

The Six and Twenty Club held its June 18 meeting at Tin Cap on Sugartree Street. Mrs. Lorie MacDonald was program leader and hostess for the day.

Her book for this year is “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal. His best-selling debut “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” won the American Booksellers Association Indies Choice Award for Adult Debut Book of the Year.

As is the tradition of the club, Mrs. MacDonald contacted the author and asked if he would like to send a greeting.

He responded with a message and indicated that this book was written to honor the memory of his mother; it is a tribute to her and other women he knew growing up who embodied the strength, wisdom, persistence, and humor he remembered of women in the Midwest.

The story line follows two sisters, Edith and Helen. Edith is kind-hearted and hard-working and known for the pies she bakes for nursing homes. Helen, the younger sister, has always focused on what she wants.

Near the end of their father’s life, Helen convinces him to leave everything to her. Helen uses the money to become a successful beer maker.

Although the sisters don’t speak for many years, there is eventually a reconciliation when Edith’s granddaughter joins the brewery business and takes it to an even more successful level.

Mrs. MacDonald chose Tin Cap as the setting for her program.

Members met Jason and Michelle Vaughn, the owners of Tin Cap. Tin Cap is capable of brewing a total of 16 flavors of hard cider, and they usually brew eight of those flavors at a time. Some of the most popular flavors are apple, blackberry, peach and pineapple.

They have expanded their menu to include pizza, appetizers, a soup of the day, and paninis. A full bar is available as well. In addition, many food trucks come here especially on the weekends.

The outside features patio tables, big screen TV’s, a newly built bandstand where live music is played, cornhole boards and other games.

The members sampled blackberry, peach and apple hard ciders. At the end of the program, a tour was taken to the loft area to view the brewery.