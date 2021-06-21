Clinton County Habitat for Humanity busy on its newest house

WILMINGTON — April Werner and her sons Isaiah and Andrew have been diligently working with the Clinton County Habitat for Humanity construction crew to build their future home on Hawley Street in Wilmington.

April is presently homeless and living with her parents, brother and his two small children after the rental trailer “was sold out from under her” leaving her and her boys without a place to live.

April heard about Habitat for Humanity from a relative. Before that she did not have any idea of what Habitat was or what they did.

In April 2020 she filled out a Habitat for Humanity application but was denied because she did not make enough money even though she works full-time. She has worked as a clerk for several years with an employer in Wilmington. She received a raise and re-applied to Habitat. This time she met the Habitat criteria and was approved for a home.

Working on the job site has been gratifying for April and her sons, although it has been a bit taxing as she works nights and is able to sleep only a couple of hours before heading to join the work crew at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Her sons Isaiah and Andrew try to join her when she has been able to work, and have been in awe of “how fast things have been coming together.”

Isaiah, the oldest son, is excited to be getting his own room. Andrew, when questioned about his feelings toward a new home, voiced a “feeling of happiness and peace of mind.” He is also looking forward to having a room of his own after living at his grandparents’ home with so many other people.

Habitat for Humanity builds energy-efficient homes for families in need of affordable housing. The partner family works with the construction crew to build their home. This helps them accumulate their required “sweat-equity” hours and develops an appreciation of their new house.

In addition to the hard work building the home, they are responsible for paying back their interest-free loan.

Submitted photo