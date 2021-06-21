Verdicts, sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 14, 2021 and June 18, 2021:

• Charles Brooks, 39, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, two counts of criminal damage, sentenced to 300 days in jail, fined $2,350, assessed $540 court costs. Brooks must have no contact with the criminal damage victims.

• Matthew Naegele, 36, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs.

• Andrew Pfeffer, 39, of Mt. Orab, carrying a concealed weapon, false alarm, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court cost. Pfeffer must have no contact with the victim.

• Joseph Manning, 31, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 16, 2021 to June 16, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Manning must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Operator’s license destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 1.

• Anthony Rucker, 33, of Midland, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Rucker must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, take part in non-reporting probation, must reside outside of Clinton County for two years and must not return except to attend hearings.

• Dylon Byrom, 25, of Midland, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. Byrom must take part in supervised probation. Byrom may be granted driving privileges if he has no other serious moving violations. Byrom should consider special driving privileges from the court under the twelve point suspension his is about to received from the BMV. An additional O.V.I. charge and a left-to-center violation were dismissed.

• Rose Russell, 38, of Wilmington, hit-skip, obstructing official business, sentenced to 60 days in jail (54 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 15, 2021 to June 15, 2022, fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. Russell must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for four years. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. Additional charges of driving under suspension, O.V.I.-suspension, and fictitious registration were dismissed.

• Doug Ross, 42, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ross must take part in reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Wuyder Domingo-Perez, 22, of Cincinnati, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Domingo-Perez must take part in non-reporting probation and must commit no further offenses for two years. ALS vacated. Additional charges including an O.V.I.-low breathilizer, no operation’s license, and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Michael Zurface, 38, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

